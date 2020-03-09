Library help

Monday, 09 March 2020

THE Our Woodcote Library group is seeking more volunteers.

Help is needed for a two-hour session once or twice a month, especially on Tuesday afternoons and Friday mornings. Refreshments will be supplied.

The group was set up in 2013 to keep the library in Reading Road open in the face of cuts by Oxfordshire County Council.

