World Book Day 2020: Woodcote Primary School

PUPILS at Woodcote Primary School wrote their own books in groups to celebrate World Book Day.

The youngsters, who came dressed as their favourite characters including Harry Potter and characters from David Walliams' books, came up with a range of ideas including an "imaginarium" which gave information about animals they had invented. Another was about being sucked into their favourite books and meeting the characters.

The children will publish the finished stories in a book and read them to classmates at a future assembly.

Deputy head teacher Marie Warnham said: “They absolutely loved dressing up and working together on their stories. There are so many benefits to this including encouraging children to read a variety of books and getting them to appreciate other people's tastes.

“There are so many different types of book, from fiction to autobiography and information books, and this helps them understand the rich storytelling heritage we have.”