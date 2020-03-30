Monday, 30 March 2020

‘Slow Church’

ST Leonard’s Church in Woodcote will hold its second “Slow Church” session at the village hall on Sunday, May 10 at 9.30am.

The event allows worshippers to enjoy a traditional service in a more relaxed setting.

All ages are welcome and there will be refreshments and children’s activities.

