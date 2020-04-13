A TAXI firm is to set up a control room next to ... [more]
Monday, 13 April 2020
THIS year’s Woodcote village fete is scheduled to take place on September 12.
It will include a produce and flower show with classes for both adults and children.
The event will take place at the village green and hall off Reading Road.
Anyone who wishes to help or suggest ideas should join the Woodcote Village Fete South Oxfordshire group on Facebook.
13 April 2020
