Electric car stolen from drive

A CAR was stolen from a driveway in Woodcote during the night.

The 2014 Tesla electric vehicle was taken from Whitehouse Road at about 3am on April 2.

Owner Peter Sudbury believes the thieves somehow duplicated the car’s radio-controlled entry key.

Dr Sudbury, a former Woodcote parish councillor, fears theft could be rising due to the coronavirus outbreak as a garage was broken into and two road bikes stolen from another property in the village on the same night.

He said: “Mine was a very old Tesla, one of the very first to come into the UK. It’s frustrating that someone would steal it.

“They obviously knew what they were doing because Teslas have a tracking device and that had been disabled before they even drove it off.

“I phoned the company and the last trace they have of it was about 3am. I didn’t hear anything at all — the first I realised was when I went out the next day.

“However they did it, they didn’t need a key as we’ve still got both sets so I suspect they somehow cloned it.

“After hearing about the theft of the bikes, I wonder whether there’s a small crimewave going on as people look for different ways to make money because they can’t work.”

Police are investigating.