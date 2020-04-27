Monday, 27 April 2020

Goring parish priest dies

THE parish priest for Goring and Woodcote has died at the age of 72.

Father Antony Conlon, who was in charge of the Catholic churches of Our Lady and St John in Goring and Christ the King in Woodcote, passed away on Sunday.

He had been suffering with cancer of the liver for some time and was cared for in his final days at the Sue Ryder Duchess of Kent hospice in Reading.

Fr Antony, of Ferry Lane in Goring, was chaplain at the Oratory School in Woodcote from 2001 until 2014 and the school has offered a requiem mass in his honour. 

He was also responsible for the Oratory Preparatory School in Goring Heath, which at the time was linked to the independent Catholic senior school.

Fr Antony grew up in Dublin and moved to London as a young man before being ordained in 1979.

He served at a number of churches in the capital before moving to the Oratory.

After stepping down from the position, he was offered the role of parish priest as he expressed a desire to remain in the community where he had built strong connections. 

