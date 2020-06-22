Blaze covers 100sq m of woodland scrub

SEVERAL trees were scorched following a woodland fire near Woodcote.

The blaze broke out at Foxes Covert, off Goring Road, shortly after 8pm on Monday and the smoke could be smelled in homes in the village.

A member of the public called 999 and four fire engines were sent from Goring, Henley, Pangbourne and Wallingford along with a support unit from Eynsham. Firefighters used hoses to tackle the blaze, which covered about 100 sq m and was largely confined to the undergrowth, over a period of three-and-a-half hours.

They taped off the scene and returned at 5am the next day to ensure there was no risk of it reigniting. The ground was blackened and a number of discarded cans and bottles were found along with what looked like the remains of a small bonfire. It is suspected that revellers lit a fire and left without extinguishing it.

Sean Absolom, watch manager at Goring fire station, said: “There’s nothing to suggest it was deliberate but I would urge people to be extremely careful during this dry period as there’s an increased risk of things like this happening.”