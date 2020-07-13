Monday, 13 July 2020

34 homes for village

PLANS for 34 new houses on the outskirts of Woodcote have been submitted to South Oxfordshire District Council.

Rectory Homes wants to build the two-storey properties on land north of Reading Road, which is currently occupied by Chiltern Rise Cottage, a number of neighbouring houses and the eastern half of Woodcote Garden Centre.

The land occupied by the cottages is earmarked for 24 homes under Woodcote’s neighbourhood plan and last year was the subject of a planning application for 28 by the Oratory School, which owns it.

Meanwhile, the garden centre is earmarked for nine for which the district council awarded planning permission in 2017.

Rectory’s scheme would link both sites via an internal road and create a central public spaces where old “poor quality” trees would be replaced with new ones.

