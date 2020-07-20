Monday, 20 July 2020

Tidy reservoir

THE owner of the former reservoir site at Woodcote is to be asked to tidy it up by the parish council.

Members say the land off Greenmore is being taken over by weeds and fencing around it is falling down so children could get in easily.

The site is owned by Richard Hazell, of Whitchurch Hill, who is seeking permission to build 20 homes on it in accordance with the Woodcote neighbourhood plan.

