Monday, 27 July 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Lennard’s century leads way

Lennard’s century leads way

WOODCOTE’S cricket season began belatedly on Wednesday July 15 with a comfortable eight wicket win at home in a T20 against CHOLSEY.

On Saturday, in a home friendly against PURLEY 3rds a sparkling century from Ryan Lennard paved the way for a big total.

Ryan Van Heerden also weighed in with a half-century.

Purley never looked likely to match the Woodcote total and were dismissed in just over 32 overs, 76 runs short, with skipper James Worsfold taking four wickets for 27 runs in his eight-over spell.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33