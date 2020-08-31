Green to be improved

WOODCOTE village green is to be improved.

The parish council has agreed to spend £2,785 on replacing gates and fencing and deepening the ditches around the site off Reading Road and at the neighbouring Folly Field.

This is to improve security after travellers occupied Gardiner recreation ground in Goring in May, which cost the parish council £6,000.

Woodcote council hopes to use the earth from the ditches to create a mound and plant wildflowers.

It also wants to plant more trees along Goring Road and possibly create a seating area for cricket spectators on the corner nearest the Red Lion pub.