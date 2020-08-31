Monday, 31 August 2020

Reservoir homes plan

PLANS to build 20 homes on the former reservoir in Woodcote have been put forward again.

Landowner Richard Hazell, from Whitchurch Hill, was granted consent in 2017 but this expired after he proposed mobile homes instead and was rebuffed.

At the time, he claimed the site at Greenmore was unsuitable for normal housing because a water main runs under the land and could be damaged when digging foundations.

Now he has revised the layout after discussions with the parish council about parking on the road outside, which has problems with speeding and congestion.

The land was earmarked for 20 homes in the village’s neighbourhood plan.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, will decide the application.

