Lifesaving role

A VOLUNTEER is needed to maintain the public defibrillator at Woodcote village hall.

The sucessful candidate will check regularly to ensure the device remains ready to use in the event of an emergency and report to the South Central Ambulance Service.

For more information, email geoffrey.botting@
btinternet.com

