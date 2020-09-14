Lifesaving role

Fashion designer couple launch menswear shop
A CLOTHES designer who helped create the costumes ... [more]
Monday, 14 September 2020
A VOLUNTEER is needed to maintain the public defibrillator at Woodcote village hall.
The sucessful candidate will check regularly to ensure the device remains ready to use in the event of an emergency and report to the South Central Ambulance Service.
For more information, email geoffrey.botting@
btinternet.com
14 September 2020
More News:
Fashion designer couple launch menswear shop
A CLOTHES designer who helped create the costumes ... [more]
Women save nursery cafe from closure in lockdown
TWO friends have saved the café at the Herb Farm ... [more]
Brazilian pub chef serves up tasty meals from home
A PUB in Sonning Common has a new pop-up ... [more]
POLL: Have your say