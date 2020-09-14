Woman hit by cyclist

A WOMAN suffered head and neck injuries after being hit by a cyclist who fled the scene.

The 66-year-old, from Woodcote, was struck while walking along Cook Lane in North Stoke at about 11.30am on Friday.

Police and paramedics were called and the victim was taken by ambulance to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford but later discharged.

Anyone with information is urged to call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference 43200276955.