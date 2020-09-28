Egg vandals

Play areas to re-open with covid regulations
GORING’S two playgrounds are set to re-open. The ... [more]
Monday, 28 September 2020
YOUTHS have been throwing eggs and other messy foods at cars and houses in Woodcote.
Residents say there have been several such incidents over the past fortnight or so, most recently in and around The Close.
These have been reported to police.
28 September 2020
