The British Modern Military History Society

The talk on Tuesday, October 6 at 2pm is called “The women of SOE, a cool and lonely courage” and will be given by professional historian Kate Vigurs.

This is the story of 39 women who were chosen to work in a secretive, clandestine and mainly male domain, Special Operations Executive, French section.

Ranging from housewives to grandmothers, shop assistants to countesses, they were taught silent killing, instinctive shooting and sabotage as well as survival tactics for life in Nazi occupied France.

They worked behind enemy lines as couriers and wireless operators, operating undercover and beyond the protection of the Geneva Convention.

Life expectancy was short, sometimes a mere six weeks, but these women worked and fought hard — often living in solitude with no friends or company, travelling hundreds of kilometers carrying vital yet incriminating information, receiving arms or vital supplies and risking everything to make contact with SOE HQ over the radio.

Dr Vigurs is an associate research fellow at the University of Leeds and a tour guide for Anglia Tours, covering the Western Front battlefields, Berlin and Krakow/Auschwitz. She regularly appears on TV and radio and recently filmed a documentary for the Yesterday channel which will air later this year.

