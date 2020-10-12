Monday, 12 October 2020

Camp cleared

TRAVELLERS set up camp in the car park of the old White Lion at Crays Pond.

A small group arrived at the former Greene King pub, which has been shut since 2014, at the end of last month and left about a week later.

The site is owned by businessman Satwinder Sandhu, who spent several years living there without planning permission before having to leave after losing a protracted legal battle.

It has lain derelict since he moved out last summer. 

