Holidays cabins proposed

A HOLIDAY home site with six or seven log cabins could be built on the northern outskirts of Woodcote.

Marcellus Brown, from Harrow, is proposing to develop a

0.5-hectare parcel of land between two larger fields off Tidmore Lane.

The scheme called Chiltern Red Kite Lodges, would comprise timber-framed cabins to be assembled on site and a small sewage treatment plant.

Mr Brown hopes four cabins could open to the public by January with another two or three available by 2022.

The site should attract more than 9,000 visitors a year operating at least three nights a week and going up to seven at peak periods. Mr Brown says the scheme supports the Government’s “tourism sector deal” which aims to double the industry’s size in the next five years.

He also says it would increase visits to neighbouring towns like Henley and a consultant’s report has proven it wouldn’t harm views of the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The Rising Sun at Witheridge Hill, the Highwayman at Checkendon and the White Hart at Nettlebed have written letters of support, saying the development would boost their trade.

Woodcote Parish Council is yet to comment. South Oxfordshire District Council, the plannng authority, will decide the application.