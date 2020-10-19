Monday, 19 October 2020

Festive fair

A VIRTUAL Christmas gift fair for people in the Woodcote area will take place at 2pm on November 1.

The Christmas Pheasant event, organised by villager Becky Kite, will allow buyers to meet the makers of online handicrafts via Zoom and place orders which will then be posted to them.

Places are still available for sellers. For more information, visit bit.ly/36YM3MO

