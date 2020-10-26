Monday, 26 October 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Family bed down on doorstep for charity

A FAMILY raised almost £800 for a homelessness charity by sleeping on their front doorstep for a night.

William and Jo Quinton, of Greenmore, Woodcote, were joined by their children Katya, 16, and Alexia, 14, for the challenge in aid of Reading’s Launchpad charity.

They put out flattened cardboard boxes to serve as makeshift mattresses then slept in sleeping bags while wearing several layers of clothing.

Despite temperatures of about 4C, the weather remained dry so they were able to sleep the whole night through and didn’t have much trouble drifting off.

Mrs Quinton, 48, who is a teacher at St Joseph’s College in Reading, came up with the idea as her school organises a similar challenge every year but called it off this year because of the coronavirus outbreak.

She says her daughters weren’t “desperately keen” to take part but were glad they did it afterwards as they raised more than three times their £250 target.

“We had a little bit of cover from the porch but that was it,” said Mrs Quinton. “We were very pleased that we missed the rain because it absolutely tipped it down the following afternoon. It was pretty uncomfortable but at least we were warm.

“We started at about 10pm and William decided he’d had enough when he woke up at about 6.30am but we all slept until the morning.

“It brought home how difficult it is for homeless people who don’t have a nice warm house to spend the day in.

“A lot of our neighbours were glad not to be doing it themselves and were very generous with their donations.”

To sponsor the family, visit www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/joanne-quinton

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33