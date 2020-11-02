Learn all about school’s sixth form at virtual open morning

THE sixth form at the Oratory School in Woodcote is holding a virtual open morning.

It will take place on Saturday, November 7 and families will have the opportunity to meet headmaster Joe Smith, other key staff and pupils live.

There will also be an interactive question and answer session.

The sixth form at the Oratory provides an exciting and fulfilling two-year experience for pupils moving up from its senior school and those joining from other schools.

This is a highly personalised journey, with tutors and specialist teachers working with pupils to ensure they fulfil their potential and to prepare them to enter the next stage of their lives as independent, confident and self-aware young adults.

The Oratory has high academic standards and is proud to have been placed in the top three per cent in the country for value added at A-level in 2020.

When students leave at the end of the upper sixth they have made excellent academic progress, whilst also taking part in an extensive range of co-curricular and enrichment activities.

While the majority of pupils gain entry to their first choice universities, an Oratory education is about developing young people in a deeper sense than exam results alone can demonstrate.

Pupils leave the school equipped not only with a well-rounded education but also a thirst for further learning, a strong moral compass and lifelong friends.

The co-educational day and boarding school for pupils aged from 11-18 welcomed girls alongside boys for the first time in its 161-year history in September. The move to co-education has been overwhelmingly successful, with 48 “pioneer girls” joining the school.

Applications for places are at their highest level in years, with families of girls and boys eager to experience everything the Oratory has to offer.

For more information and to register for the virtual open day, visit www.oratory.co.uk