Monday, 23 November 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Pupils raise £300 for Children in Need

Pupils raise £300 for Children in Need

PUPILS at Woodcote Primary School raised more than £300.

The pupil council organised a competition in which their classmates had to colour in a picture of Pudsey Bear.

The winner in key stage 1 was Ada Butterfield, who received a box of metallic paints and brushes, while key stage 2 winner Abi Peates received four blank canvasses and other supplies.

The children were also allowed to wear non-uniform or colour or style their hair in unusual ways.

Headteacher Liz Hunt said: “The pupils have always been great advocates of raising money for charity and appreciate how lucky we are to live in this part of the world.

“They have a strong love of their community and it also helped to keep a sense of normality.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33