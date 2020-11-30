Monday, 30 November 2020

British Modern Military History Society

THE next Zoom talk organised by the British Modern Military History Society will be on Tuesday, December 1 at 2pm.

It is called “Disgraceful conduct — murder in the military” and will be given by Paul Johnson.

Lust, revenge, greed and jealousy, this talk steps away from the battlefields, the campaigns and the equipment of the armed forces and enters the courtroom.

A look at a darker aspect of military history, murders committed by, and against, Allied service personnel during both the First and Second World Wars.

Exposing some of the stories for the first time, Mr Johnson looks at the trials of British, Commonwealth and American service personnel held in both civil and military courts in a study taken from the files of the Judge Advocate General’s Office, Home Office and Foreign Office.

From those whose names are recorded in perpetuity through to the forgotten victims and those who, literally, got away with murder, the talk promises to be both revealing and captivating.

Following on from the success of our Zoom talks to date, the society is delighted to announce our new schedule of events for next year when hopefully we will be back in Woodcote village hall at some point.

For more information, visit www.bmmhs.org/
bmmhs-virtual-talks-2021/

