Bigger court

Gas-fired power station could be built on disused farmland
A MINIATURE gas-fired power station could be ... [more]
Monday, 11 January 2021
THE basketball court on Folly Field in Woodcote could be more than doubled in size.
The parish council, which owns the site off Goring Road, wants to enlarge the court to a size of 26m by 10m so that it can install a hoop at both ends.
At the moment there is only a small practice area with a single hoop.
South Oxfordshire District Council will decide the application by February 3.
