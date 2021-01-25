Monday, 25 January 2021

Net gain

A GRANT of £2,000 has been earmarked by the Co-op Community Fund towards a second basketball hoop at Folly Field, off Goring Road, Woodcote.

The money is set to go to the parish council, which is seeking planning permission to expand the facility from one practice hoop to a full-sized court.

One neighbour has objected, claiming it would be too noisy.

