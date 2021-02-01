Tributes to ex-priest

TRIBUTES have been paid to a former parish priest for Goring and Woodcote who has died.

Father Tom Williams, who was 93, was based at St John’s Church in Goring and Christ the King in Woodcote from 1983 to 2014.

He had been parish priest at St Edmund Campion Church in Watlington for a decade before that, having previously served in his native Birmingham, where his uncle Thomas Leighton Williams was Archbishop in the Thirties and Forties.

Fr Tom was well known for visiting elderly residents of the villages’ care homes and sheltered flats and also regularly attended Goring Youth Club, where he spoke to the youngsters and offered guidance to adult volunteers.

He also worked with young offenders, taking them on hikes as part of their rehabilitation, and provided support to those attending Alcoholics Anonymous groups.

Fr Tom moved to the Czech Republic on his retirement seven years ago and was cared for by a friend who is a GP until his death.

He was laid to rest in a churchyard at Kamenice, about 20 miles from Prague.

The Most Rev Bernard Longley, Archbishop of Birmingham, said: “Fr Tom served and witnessed as a priest with great faithfulness and dedication. He was a much-loved and faithful priest of our archdiocese. We shall miss him greatly.”