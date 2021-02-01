25 new homes approved

PLANS for 25 new homes on three adjoining plots of land in Woodcote have been approved after the parish council withdrew its opposition.

The council disagreed with the route of proposed footpaths leading to the development at Chiltern Rise Cottage, Garden Cottage and Stable Cottage to the north of Reading Road.

But it withdrew its objection after South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, agreed to let parish councillors view the final arrangements before building work started.

The Oratory Schools Association, which owns the land, had been given permission to develop it in accordance with the village’s neighbourhood plan but the consent had expired.

The scheme involves the demolition of the three cottages and construction of nine “affordable” homes and 16 at market prices, all semi-detached or terraces with two or three bedrooms.

They will be built in red brick and timber cladding with slate roofs to match neighbouring properties.

Access will be off Reading Road and there will also be access to Woodcote Garden Centre to the west, which is also earmarked for housing in the plan.

There will also be new laybys for a nearby bus stop, speed cushions and an extension of the 30mph limit further towards the A4074.

The district council’s planning officers recommended approval, saying the benefits of providing new homes would outweigh the harm to a small number of protected trees.

They said the site was relatively secluded so development wouldn’t have a wide impact.