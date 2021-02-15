Noisy youths

Headteacher hoping to run 100km for village school
THE headteacher of Goring primary is hoping to ... [more]
Monday, 15 February 2021
POLICE are monitoring the alleyway off Whitehouse Road, Woodcote, following complaints by neighbours about antisocial behaviour.
Residents claim that youths congregate in the area and ride bicycles up and down the passage, making noise.
15 February 2021
More News:
Headteacher hoping to run 100km for village school
THE headteacher of Goring primary is hoping to ... [more]
Campaigning villager celebrates her 112th birthday
THE oldest resident in Peppard celebrated her ... [more]
POLL: Have your say