Court upgrade

Award-winning club man calls time after 29 years
THE steward of Goring Social Club has stepped ... [more]
Monday, 22 March 2021
A NEW basketball court and five-a-side football pitch has opened in Woodcote.
The parish council got planning permission for the new facilities at Folly Field, off Goring Road, after receiving a £2,000 grant from the Co-op Community Fund.
There was previously a small patch of asphalt with a single basketball hoop.
22 March 2021
