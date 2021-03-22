Steam rally cancelled

THIS year’s Woodcote Rally has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The vintage steam and vehicle event, which is held on a field just off the A4074 and usually attracts thousands of visitors, was provisionally due to take place on the weekend of July 10 and 11.

However, trustees decided not to go ahead as it would require a “significant financial commitment” when it was still uncertain whether public events would be allowed.

The next rally, which is organised by the Woodcote Charitable Association, will take place on July 9 and 10, 2022.