Monday, 29 March 2021

Help save hedgehogs

WOODCOTE’S conservation group is urging villagers to do more to protect hedgehogs.

The group says residents should create “hedgehog highways” by making a small hole at the bottom of their fences, allowing the creatures to travel more freely between gardens.

It says this is vital as the national population has declined by about one-third in the past two decades.

The group is to host a free Zoom talk on the issue at 7.30pm on April 29 and is also offering to help people improve their gardens for hedgehogs.

For more information, email info@woodcotecg.org.uk

