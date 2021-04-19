Lawrence talk

A VIRTUAL talk on the myths and realities around Lawrence of Arabia will be given to a meeting of the British Modern Military History Society at 7.30pm on May 12.

Historian John Peaty will discuss the life of British intelligence officer Colonel Thomas Edward Lawrence, who is famed for supporting the Arab revolt against the Ottoman Empire during the First World War.

The society hopes to resume its talks at Woodcote village hall in September.

For more information, visit bmmhs.org