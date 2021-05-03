Monday, 03 May 2021

Four protests about ‘nuisance’

Four protests about ‘nuisance’

SOUTH Oxfordshire District Council said its environmental protection team had responded to nuisance complaints from four households concerning “an excessive number of peafowl” in Beech Lane.

A spokesman said: “The residents say the birds have caused damage to property and that the loud noise they make, starting in the early hours of the morning and continuing throughout the day, is both annoying and causing them to have regular sleep disturbance. We are in discussions with their alleged owners, with the aim of relocating some of the birds away from the area.

“However, there are absolutely no plans to cull any of the birds.

“Local residents are urged not to feed the birds as doing so risks further damage to people’s property and discourages them from returning back to the nearby woodland.”

