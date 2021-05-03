Horse jumps need consent

THE owner of a new equestrian centre at Woodcote is seeking retrospective planning permission for three permanent jumps and a shallow earth mound.

Diana Rhodes, who opened Chiltern Cross Country, off Oxford Road, last month, already has planning permission for a car park and the use of mobile jumps on the 11-hectare site. However, she has reinforced some natural features like ridges and dips with logs or support beams and South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, says that this makes them permanent.

Ms Rhodes, who owns the land with her partner Guy Hildred, accepts the mound didn’t have consent but she thought neighbours would be in favour as it screens the site from view.

Several of her customers have written letters of support.