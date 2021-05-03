Monday, 03 May 2021

Four more new houses

Four more new houses

FOUR new homes could be built in Woodcote.

Bella Vista Developments, of Aldermaston, wants to demolish an existing house and build two pairs of semi-detached properties on a 0.12-hectare plot behind neighbouring properties in Gap Way, a cul-de-sac off Whitehouse Road.

They would be built next to a development of four other homes which was awarded planning permission by South Oxfordshire District Council last year.

The applicant says the houses would meet high environmental standards.

The council is due to make a decision by June 4. Planning officers have said the plan is acceptable in principle.

