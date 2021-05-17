Monday, 17 May 2021

Drivers plea

THE Woodcote Volunteers are seeking more members.

The group, which drives the elderly and infirm to medical appointments or on shopping trips, has reduced in number because of the coronavirus pandemic and needs help to reduce the pressure on those who are left.

Candidates of all backgrounds will be considered and need only contribute as little as an hour per week.

For more information, call Ken Groom on 07950 082856 or Ken Ison on 07713 401400.

