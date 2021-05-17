Monday, 17 May 2021

Chores cash

PUPILS at The Cabin pre-school in Woodcote raised more than £230 by carrying out housework at home.

Parents were encouraged to “pay” the children in Smarties and then fill the tubes with loose coins once they were empty.

Those who made the most were given T-shirts. The money has paid for new books and a reinforced tray for outdoor play.

