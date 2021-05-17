Chores cash

Outdoor spaces booked for return of festival next summer
TWO green spaces in Goring have been booked for ... [more]
Monday, 17 May 2021
PUPILS at The Cabin pre-school in Woodcote raised more than £230 by carrying out housework at home.
Parents were encouraged to “pay” the children in Smarties and then fill the tubes with loose coins once they were empty.
Those who made the most were given T-shirts. The money has paid for new books and a reinforced tray for outdoor play.
17 May 2021
More News:
Outdoor spaces booked for return of festival next summer
TWO green spaces in Goring have been booked for ... [more]
Lib-Dem leader visits to drum up support
THE leader of the Liberal Democrats spent an hour ... [more]
POLL: Have your say