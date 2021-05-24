Helping hogs

RESIDENTS of Goring have again been targeted by ... [more]
RESIDENTS of Woodcote are being urged to build a “hedgehog café” in their gardens.
The village’s conservation group says now is a critical time for the creatures to be given supplementary food in order to thrive.
Villagers can put food inside a box which can only be accessed by a piece of piping to stop other creatures getting to it.
For more information, visit woodcotecg.org.uk/hedgehog
