Monday, 24 May 2021

Helping hogs

RESIDENTS of Woodcote are being urged to build a “hedgehog café” in their gardens.

The village’s conservation group says now is a critical time for the creatures to be given supplementary food in order to thrive.

Villagers can put food inside a box which can only be accessed by a piece of piping to stop other creatures getting to it.

For more information, visit woodcotecg.org.uk/hedgehog

