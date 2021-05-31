Infill homes

I won marathon but didn’t find out until I got home
A MAN from Goring won a running event in the ... [more]
Monday, 31 May 2021
THREE new homes could be built on “infill” plots in Woodcote.
Plans have been submitted to South Oxfordshire District Council by separate applicants for a three-bedroom property next to Beech Cottage in Beech Lane and two three-bedroom houses in West Chiltern.
31 May 2021
More News:
I won marathon but didn’t find out until I got home
A MAN from Goring won a running event in the ... [more]
Veteran, 96, joins tribute to Royal British Legion
A WREATH-LAYING ceremony was held in Wargrave to ... [more]
POLL: Have your say