Monday, 31 May 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Infill homes

THREE new homes could be built on “infill” plots in Woodcote.

Plans have been submitted to South Oxfordshire District Council by separate applicants for a three-bedroom property next to Beech Cottage in Beech Lane and two three-bedroom houses in West Chiltern.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33