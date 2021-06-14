Monday, 14 June 2021

Shop vandals

BROKEN glass from beer bottles has been repeatedly strewn on the pavement near the Co-op in Bridle Path, Woodcote.

The latest incident happened between 11.30pm and 1am on Friday evening and Co-op staff spent more than an hour sweeping it up the next day.

A group of young men were captured on CCTV and the footage has been passed to the police.

