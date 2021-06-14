Charity football match in memory of former player

A CHARITY football match and fun day is to take place in Woodcote to honour a former resident who was killed in a car crash in December.

Dom Defazio, 42, moved to the village with his family in the early Eighties when he was five.

He attended Woodcote Primary School and later Chiltern Edge School in Sonning Common and made friends through sport.

His passion continued as a young adult and he played for Woodcote/Stoke Row FC and the village’s Black Lion pub team before moving to Goring and representing Goring United FC.

He left the area about 20 years ago but kept in touch with old friends and they would frequently get together.

Mr Defazio, a self-employed carpet fitter, who lived in Burghfield, died in the crash near Blewbury on December 11.

He left his wife Tracy and their four-year-old son Santino and two children, Elle, 19, and Georgio, 13, from previous relationships.

Now more than 45 football players of a similar age, about half from Woodcote and half from Goring, have agreed to play against each other in his memory on the village green at 10.30am on July 4.

The men, most of whom knew him, will be frequently substituted to ensure everyone plays.

There will also be attractions including a bouncy castle and a silent auction as well as a collection. The proceeds from the day will go to the Bliss and SSNAP charities for premature babies.

Santino and his twin brother Angelo were born at under 24 weeks and Angelo died less than a month later.

Mr Defazio’s relatives are expected to attend the event which, it’s hoped, will return annually.



It has been organised by Michael Read, who lives in Croft Way, Woodcote, with his partner Heidi Price and their three children, and fellow childhood friend Lee Clarke, with whom Mr Defazio jointly managed Checkendon FC in the early 2000s.

The men, both 42, had the idea while chatting at Mr Defazio’s funeral in Tadley in January.

Both are former pupils of the village primary school and Langtree School, where they studied alongside Dom’s younger siblings Dino, Ricardo, Sophia and Tony.

Mr Defazio grew up in Greenmore with his parents, Dom and Maria, who now live outside the area. Mr Read and Mr Clarke were inspired by a charity golf day which they helped to organise following the death of Robin Antonovic, another mutual friend, about 10 years ago.

Mr Read, a groundworks contractor, said: “Dom and I played football together from a young age and as we grew older, he became a very well-known character in the community.

“He was very funny and, being half-Italian, incredibly outgoing and a real joker as well as a great player.

“We all remember him being laid-back, easy going, warm and endearing with a killer smile. Dom was trustworthy, generous and a wonderful person to hang around with.

“I’ve got some incredible memories of us growing up together, exploring life and getting up to all sorts, from playing sport to having a laugh at the pub.

“We all took on more family commitments as time passed and it became harder to stay in touch but we always managed to keep it up.”

Mr Defazio had been visiting his mother when the crash happened.

Mr Read said: “Dino called us almost straight away and we were devastated. Dom was widely loved and there was a widespread feeling of shock at his death.

“It’s particularly sad because he left a young son who was so distraught at the funeral that we really wanted to do something.

“We felt a football match was the perfect way to remember Dom and we’ve had tons of support since the announcement because that’s the kind of character he was. Judging from the response, we should have a huge turnout.”

Mr Clarke, a mechanic who now lives in Hampstead Norreys with his wife Kate and their 10-year-old son Albie, said: “We had been best friends since we were five and were always inseparable — he was my best man at my wedding and vice- versa.

“We were football mad and had a long-running but friendly English-Italian rivalry, which was always fun.

“I remember him as a great practical joker and was devastated when I heard he had died. He was also Albie’s godfather so it’s a massive loss for our whole family.

“This match is going to attract loads of people and it could be a challenge to get everyone playing but we’re so pleased that it’s taking off and it should be a great day.”

Sam Peates, president of Woodcote/Stoke Row FC and chairman of the village green committee, agreed to the idea because he played alongside Mr Defazio in the Nineties and taught his siblings at Langtree.

He said: “I remember Dom as a highly skilled, bustling striker — a big, stocky guy who was our leading goal scorer and highly respected for it.

“He could be a fiery character on the pitch, which occasionally got him in trouble with the officials, but off the field he was incredibly friendly and smiley and that’s how he will be remembered by everybody who loved him. As soon as I was asked about the match, I said I’d love to help and it has been gathering pace rapidly since then.

“I hadn’t seen Dom much in about 15 years but he’s the kind of guy you never forget and I thought this was a fitting way to show my personal respect. We’re expecting a lovely day with plenty of support.”