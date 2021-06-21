Woman finishes 847-mile charity walk 5 stone lighter
Monday, 21 June 2021
WOODCOTE fete will take place on the village green on Saturday, September 11 from noon to 5pm.
There will be live music, food and drink to enjoy as well as traditional games such a tug-of-war and a fun dog show.
There will also be market stalls and a produce competition inside the village hall off Reading Road.
