Lifts return

THE Woodcote Volunteers service will be taking bookings from July 1 onwards.

The service gives lifts to elderly and infirm people with no other means of transport to medical appointments, shops and other vital services. It also serves neighbouring villages.

The office is open on weekdays from 9.30am to 11am and can be contacted on (01491) 681171.

The charity is still appealing for more volunteers after several long-serving candidates stood down during the coronavirus pandemic.