Monday, 21 June 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Lifts return

THE Woodcote Volunteers service will be taking bookings from July 1 onwards.

The service gives lifts to elderly and infirm people with no other means of transport to medical appointments, shops and other vital services. It also serves neighbouring villages.

The office is open on weekdays from 9.30am to 11am and can be contacted on (01491) 681171.

The charity is still appealing for more volunteers after several long-serving candidates stood down during the coronavirus pandemic.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33