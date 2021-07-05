McAllister leads way

NETTLEBED out-scored WOODCOTE in a T20 match on Sunday.

Batting first, visitors Woodcote posted a total of 113-4, with good scores from Jonny Clark (34 runs), Crawford Anderson (23) and Mike Higley (22), while Archie Clark showed promise with his five not out.

The best bowling figures for Nettlebed belonged to H Butler, who took two wickets while conceding 11 runs.

Nettlebed then went on to score 114 for the loss of four wickets in 18.4 overs. J McAllister was the top-scorer with 41 runs, aided by C Young (27) and M Bryant (27).

Jonny and Paul Clark returned the best bowling figures for Woodcote with a wicket each while Stefan Gordon took a fine catch on the day his son William made his Woodcote debut.