Travellers go

Cars badly damaged at accident blackspot
TWO cars were badly damaged after colliding at an ... [more]
Monday, 19 July 2021
TRAVELLERS have left the site of the former White Lion at Crays Pond.
The group, consisting of about three caravans and three cars with Irish registration plates, pitched up at the site off Goring Road on June 28 and left on Wednesday last week.
They were ordered to leave by landowner Satwinder Sandhu, who lives nearby.
19 July 2021
More News:
Cars badly damaged at accident blackspot
TWO cars were badly damaged after colliding at an ... [more]
Siblings complete cycle challenge in memory of father
A BROTHER and sister from Goring raised more than ... [more]
POLL: Have your say