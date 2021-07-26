Enter your produce

ENTRIES are now open for the produce competition at this year’s Woodcote village fete.

This year’s event will take place at the village hall in Reading Road from midday until 5pm on September 11 and there will also be fairground attractions on the village green outside.

Entrants can put forward one exhibit in each of several categories including vegetables, fruit, flowers, preserves, home baking, art, photography, handicrafts and writing.

There is also a competition to grow the tallest sunflower and a number of classes for children including vegetable printing, decorating gingerbread men and building a Lego model.

Children can enter as groups or individuals and there are also categories for key stages 1 and 2 as well as those aged between 11 and 15.

Twelve trophies will be presented including the Church Farm award for best in show and a new handicrafts trophy in memory of the late Isobel Morton.

Entry is 30p for adults or free for children and entries must be delivered between 9am and 11am on the day.

The event didn’t take place last year because of coronavirus and organisers are now contacting 2019’s trophy winners to ask them to return them.

Meanwhile, the outdoor attractions will include a fun dog show run by Woodcote Pet Services which will include prizes in six categories: waggiest tail, gorgeous golden oldie (aged seven or above), best child handler, handsomest hound, loveliest lady and best rescue dog.

Arrangements are still being finalised but there could also be a barbecue, live music, a bar and craft stalls.

For more information, join the Woodcote Village Fete group on Facebook.