Boy’s boost

Monday, 02 August 2021
A CHARITY sale in Woodcote raised more than £130 for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance.
The event was organised by six-year-old Theo Longland, of Goring Road, who sold fresh produce, flowers, sweets and other goods from a stall outside his home. He also held a sale of temporary tattoos a few days later.
