Rides return

MORE than £100,000 has now been raised to rebuild ... [more]
Monday, 02 August 2021
THE Woodcote Volunteers service, which was suspended during the coronavirus pandemic, will resume as normal from Monday.
It provides transport to sick or elderly residents who need to reach hospitals or other medical and dental appointments, visit day centres or go shopping.
The office will take calls from 9.30am to 11am on weekdays on (01491) 681171. Anyone wishing to volunteer can also call.
02 August 2021
More News:
Woman finds 70-year-old photo of her brownie pack
A FORMER member of Goring brownies has unearthed ... [more]
POLL: Have your say