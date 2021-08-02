Monday, 02 August 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Rides return

THE Woodcote Volunteers service, which was suspended during the coronavirus pandemic, will resume as normal from Monday.

It provides transport to sick or elderly residents who need to reach hospitals or other medical and dental appointments, visit day centres or go shopping.

The office will take calls from 9.30am to 11am on weekdays on (01491) 681171. Anyone wishing to volunteer can also call.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33