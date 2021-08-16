Monday, 16 August 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Governor role

WOODCOTE Primary School is seeking a new governor.

Candidates for the role, which is voluntary, would need to be able to attend three full board meetings a year. People with experience of media, marketing and communications would be particularly welcome.

Email chairofgovernors@
woodcote.oxon.sch.uk

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33