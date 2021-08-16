Fete entries

Monday, 16 August 2021

ENTRY forms for Woodcote village fete’s produce show are now available from Woodcote Garden Centre or the library in Reading Road.

The event will take place at the village green and hall from noon to 5pm on Saturday, September 11.

Organisers are still seeking volunteers to help on the day. Email woodcotefete@
gmail.com

